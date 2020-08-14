CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of Aug. 7 and Aug. 10:
• Tyler James McDaniel, 26, of Cadillac pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl and tramadol less than 25 grams, and an added count of illegal transportation of a firearm, a .22 caliber bolt action pistol, for his connection with an incident on June 11 in Haring Township. As part of the plea, a charge of carrying a concealed weapon, second and subsequent offense notices related to the two drug charges and a habitual offender fourth offense notice on the concealed weapon charge will all be dismissed at sentencing. There also was an agreement by both sides to cap sentencing to one year in jail. His bond was revoked and he is awaiting sentencing scheduled for Sept. 14.
• Mariah Nicole Perez, 29, of Mount Pleasant pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated with a high Blood Alcohol Concentration third offense. As part of the plea, a charge of operating while license suspended, revoked, or denied will be dismissed at sentencing. Perez also was placed on a one year delayed sentence and will participate in sobriety court. If she is successful in the completion of sobriety court, the charge will be reduced and she will be sentenced on operating while intoxicated second offense. A 10% of $20,000 bond was continued.
• Joan Leslie Rodgers, 52, of Evart was sentenced to 30 days in jail with one day credited for a guilty plea to use of alprazolam for her connection with an incident on Feb. 16 in Selma Township. The remainder of the sentence is to be held in abeyance. She also was given 12 months probation and ordered to pay $325 in fines and fees.
• Harley James Fitzgerald, 25, of Cadillac pleaded guilty to police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on July 13 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a habitual offender third offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was revoked by the court.
• Allison Louise Smith, 32, of Marion, was sentenced to 120 days in jail with 81 days credited for a guilty plea to possession of cocaine less than 25 grams for her connection with an incident on April 24 in Manton. She also was given 24 months probation and ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees. She also was sentenced in Missaukee County for a probation violation.
• Lacey Lela Sparks, 24, of Mesick was sentenced to 150 days in jail with 59 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to possession of analogues. She also had 7411 status revoked. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty‘ charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record. Probation was continued.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.