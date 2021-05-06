CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of April 29 and April 30:
• Nathaniel Mitchell Ginter, 24, was charged with possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on July 9 in Cadillac.
• Timothy Joe Goodrich, 36, of LeRoy was sentenced to 330 days in jail with 256 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from previous convictions to possession of a controlled substance, heroin, less than 25 grams, driving while license suspended, denied or revoked and use of Gabapentin.
• Michael Thomas Denney, 40, of Flint, stood mute and had a not guilty plea entered on his behalf to one count of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on March 18 in Cadillac. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was changed by the court to include conditions he must not use or possess any illegal substances, he must not use or possess any recreational marijuana, and he must sign up for random drug testing through the Wexford-Missaukee Community Corrections on the day of arraignment by 3 p.m.
• Jacob Brack Nolan, 33, of Cadillac stood mute and had a not guilty plea entered on his behalf to charges of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and breaking and entering — illegal entry without owner's permission for his connection with an incident on April 1 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge, which enhances the maximum sentence to 15 years in prison if convicted. A $5,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Jonathan David Cook, 31, of Cadillac stood mute and had a not guilty plea entered on his behalf to a charge of police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on April 3 in Haring Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge, which enhances the maximum sentence to 15 years in prison if convicted. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Jennifer Areletta Ronk, 41, of Cadillac was sentenced to 300 days in jail with 241 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from previous convictions to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct — incest and fourth-degree child abuse. She also was sentenced to 300 days with 241 days credit for a guilty plea to a second probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to possession of methamphetamine.
• Brenden James Evenson, 19, of Turner pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a motor vehicle for his connection with an incident on July 17, 2019, in Haring Township. As part of the plea, a charge of unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle will be dismissed at sentencing and there is a sentencing agreement that he is sentenced to the 90-day misdemeanor provision of the unlawful use of a motor vehicle statute. A personal recognizance bond was continued.
• Scott Allen McDaniel Jr., 32 of Cadillac entered a not guilty plea to attempted jail prisoner possession of contraband, alcoholic liquor for his connection with an incident on Nov. 29 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge, which enhances the maximum sentence to 15 years in prison if convicted. A $500 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Brandon Keith Eaton, 28, of Cadillac was sentenced to between two and five years in prison with 435 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle. He also was sentenced to between 16 months and two years in prison with 86 days credit for a guilty plea to unlawful use of a motor vehicle. He also was ordered to pay $268 in fines and as a condition of parole, assessments are to be paid and collections may begin while incarcerated. Eaton also was sentenced to 16 months and two years in prison with 450 days credited and two to 10 years in prison with 450 days credited for a second probation violation stemming from previous convictions to possession of a non-narcotic and possession of methamphetamine. He also was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 85 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. Eaton was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees. He also was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 85 days credit for another guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. Eaton also was ordered to pay $198 in fines. All of Eaton's sentences are to be served concurrently.
