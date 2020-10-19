CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas, or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of Oct. 9 and Oct. 12:
• Jacob Brack Nolan, 32, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to one count of police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on May 8 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a sentence agreement was agreed upon to cap jail time at 180 days. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked. He also pleaded guilty to one count of tampering with an electronic monitoring device for his connection with an incident on June 5 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a sentence agreement was agreed upon to cap jail time at 180 days. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked. Nolan also pleaded guilty to the use of heroin for his connection with an incident on Nov. 18 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a charge of possession of methamphetamine will be dismissed at sentencing. As part of the plea, a sentence agreement was agreed upon to cap jail time at 180 days. A personal recognizance bond was remanded or revoked. He finally pleaded guilty to one count of attempted police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on June 29 in Cadillac. As part of the plea a charge of police officer assault, resist, or obstruct will be dismissed at sentencing. As part of the plea, a sentence agreement was agreed upon to cap jail time at 180 days. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked.
• Kerry Lee Irelan, 48, of White Pigeon, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on May 25 in Liberty Township. Irelan was placed on a 12-month delay of the sentence and upon successful completion, he will be allowed to have his original plea set aside. He then will be allowed to enter a plea to the use of methamphetamine. A GPS tether will be removed. A $25,000 cash or surety bond also was continued.
• Michael Richard Grabendike, 38, of Cadillac, was given a one year delay of sentence for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees. If successful in the delayed sentence he can withdraw his plea and enter a guilty plea to the use of methamphetamine.
• James Dean Johnston, 22, of Bancroft, was sentenced to 52 days in jail with 52 days credited for a guilty plea to attempted unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees and $250 in restitution.
• David Alan Johnson, 45, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 271 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation from previous convictions of possession of methamphetamine and use of marijuana in January 2019. He also was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 271 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation from a previous conviction of possession of analogues in January 2019.
