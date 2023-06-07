CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of May 17, May 22, May 25 and May 26. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law:
• Rebecca Lea Ann Hill, 31, of Manton was sentenced to 32 days in jail with 32 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine on June 19, 2022, in Cadillac. She also was ordered to pay $858 in fines and given 24 months of probation.
• Jacqueline Marie Heitger, 39, of Cadillac was sentenced to 30 days in jail with 15 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to attempted police officer assault, resist or obstruct. Bond was continued.
• Sean Alexander McQueen, 40, of Manton pleaded guilty to an added count of possession of methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl from his connection with an incident on Dec. 16 in Springville Township. The plea also included he be sentenced on both charges as a habitual offender third offense notice. As part of the plea, charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl less than 50 grams will be dismissed at sentencing. The bond was remanded.
• Roxie Clarice Riley, 35, of Cadillac pleaded guilty to an added count of attempted tampering with evidence for her connection with an incident on Nov. 18 in Manton. As part of the plea, tampering with evidence and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Under the agreement no additional jail time, along with probation sentence, time and term at the discretion of the court. Bond was continued.
• Jennifer Lynn Atkinson, 39, of Cadillac entered a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on Jan. 25 in Haring Township. As part of the plea, charges of possession of Suboxone, second-degree retail fraud and a habitual offender second offense will be dismissed at sentencing. She also will be sentenced under Section 7411 of the public health code. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty” charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record.
• Robert Allen Jones, 52, of Cadillac entered a no contest plea to domestic violence third offense for his connection with an incident on Jan. 6 in Cherry Grove Township. As part of the plea, a habitual offender second offense will be dismissed at sentencing. Also as part of the plea, there is an agreement for a one-year cap on jail. The bond was remanded or revoked.
