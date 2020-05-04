CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of March 30 and April 13:
• Darrin Wright, 54, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty from prison to possession of child sexually explicit material. He faces up to four years in prison when he is sentenced.
• Robert John Edwards, 34, of Cadillac, was sentenced to between 13 months-10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine in March.
