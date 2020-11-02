CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas, or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of Oct. 23 and Oct. 26:
• Sarah Elizabeth Brown, 28, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to third-degree retail fraud and carrying a concealed weapon, a .380 pistol, for her connection with an incident on July 12 in Haring Township. As part of the plea, Brown will receive a delay of sentence on the weapon-related charge. If successful, it will be dismissed and she can enter a plea to attempted carrying a concealed weapon. A personal recognizance bond was continued.
• Jason Michael Sanclemente, 43, of Mesick, pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl less than 25 grams, operating while intoxicated third offense, and operating while license suspended, revoked, or denied for his connection with an incident on June 12 in Wexford Township. As part of the plea, the second or subsequent offense notice on the fentanyl and license-related offenses and a habitual fourth offense notice will be dismissed. There also is an agreement of a 12 months sentencing cap for jail. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked.
• Jeffery Allen Sapp, 28, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on July 13 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent notice and a habitual offender fourth offense will be dismissed at sentencing. A $100,0000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked. He also pleaded guilty to larceny from a motor vehicle, a stereo, for his connection with an incident on June 13 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked.
• Jordan Joseph Lamont, 27, of Traverse City, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and third-degree home invasion for his connection with an incident on June 23 in Springville Township. As part of the plea, a second-degree home invasion charge will be dismissed at sentencing. There also was a sentencing agreement of 210 days jail cap, which will be served on an in-home GPS tether. He also must provide truthful testimony against his co-defendants. A separate file also will be dismissed as part of the agreement.
• Jordan Alexander Porter, 20, of Kingsley, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle minor with a BAC and attempted police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection to an incident on Sept. 3 in Wexford Township. As part of the plea, charges of operating while intoxicated, possession of alcohol by a minor in a motor vehicle, and police officer assault, resist or obstruct will be dismissed. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was changed by the court to a personal recognizance bond.
• Emily Sue Olofson, 39, of Manton, was placed on a one year delay of sentence and ordered to pay $1,098 in fines for a guilty plea to kidnapping — custodial interference.
• Kristin Marie Eisenhauer, 28, of Cadillac, stood mute to one count of possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on Aug. 15 in Cadillac. A personal recognizance bond was remanded or revoked.
• Kimberly Kay Franks, 32, of Mesick, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 204 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from previous convictions of possession of methamphetamine and an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
• Scott Allen McDaniel Jr., 31, of McBain, pleaded no contest to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on July 10 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice on the possession of methamphetamine offense, operating while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense, operating an unregistered vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without security and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. There also was a sentencing agreement of a year cap on jail time. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked. He also pleaded no contest to one count of possession of cocaine less than 25 grams for his connection with an incident on May 24 in Clam Lake Township. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. There also was a sentencing agreement of a year cap on jail time. A $5,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked.
