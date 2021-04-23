CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the date of April 19:
• Dean Luther Chandler II, 30, of Cadillac was sentenced to 300 days in jail with 125 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to possession of methamphetamine.
• Stephanie Ann Jones, 35, of Kingsley pleaded guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Dec. 9 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, possession of amphetamine less than 25 grams and a habitual offender second offense will be dismissed at sentencing. As part of the sentencing agreement, Jones will be sentenced under Section 7411 of the public health code, if qualified, as long as the defendant remains compliant on bond. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty‘ charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• James Loyd O'Dell, 29, of Washington stood mute and had a not guilty plea entered on his behalf for a charge of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Jan 13 in Haring Township. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charge, which can enhance the maximum sentence on the primary offense by 1.5 times. O'Dell requested a hearing for a show cause and the court will schedule one. A personal recognizance bond was continued.
• Michael Anthony Ross, 27, of Cadillac was sentenced to 200 days in jail with 99 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to possession of methamphetamine.
• Steven Michael Petrovich, 34, of Cadillac was sentenced to 365 days in prison with 292 days credited for guilty pleas to probation violations stemming from previous convictions to interfere with electronic communication and aggravated domestic violence.
• Aaron David Arnold, 27, of Lake City was sentenced to between 40 months and 20 years in prison with 461 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to delivery of methamphetamine.
