CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of May 21 and May 24:
• Shawn Flanders, 40, of Cadillac pleaded guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on April 27 in Haring Township. There also is a sentencing agreement that Flanders will be sentenced under Section 7411 of the Public Health Code. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty‘ charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record. As part of the plea, a charge of operating a motor vehicle with no license or multiple licenses and a habitual offender third offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was changed by the court to a personal recognizance bond with random drug testing through community corrections. He also must not use or possess any controlled substances.
• James Ross Winrick Jr., 39, of Cadillac was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 87 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation. Winrick Jr. also was sentenced on April 9 on a probation violation and the two sentences will be served concurrently.
• Addison Perry-George Freeman, 37, of Cadillac was sentenced to four days in jail with four days credited for guilty pleas to fourth-degree police officer fleeing, operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied, reckless driving and failure to stop at the scene of a property damage crash. He also was ordered to pay $948 in fines and fees and $500 in restitution and given 24 months probation. Freeman also must serve 90 days on a SCRAM tether and 180 days on an MDOC tether.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.