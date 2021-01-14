CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the date of Jan. 11:
• Logan Duane Rogers, 25, (WILL BE 26 ON JAN. 26) of Alma was sentenced to 180 days with two days credited for guilty pleas to license suspended revoked or denied second or subsequent offense, operating a motor vehicle without security and attempted fourth-degree police officer fleeing. He also was sentenced to 90 days with two days credited for a guilty plea to operating a motorcycle without endorsement. All charges stem from an incident on May 16 in Clam Lake Township. He also was ordered to pay $435 in fines and fees and must pay all assessments within 60 days.
• Brealynn Lavonne Clawson, 22, of Mescik pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on Sept. 6 in Antioch Township. As part of the plea, charges of possession of a dangerous weapon, metallic knuckles, and operating a motor vehicle without security will be dismissed at sentencing. A personal recognizance bond was changed by the court to a 10% of $1,000 bond with random drug testing.
• Mark Earl Wilson, 35, of Manton, pleaded guilty to an added count of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Nov. 25, 2019, in Cedar Creek Township. As part of the plea, delivery of methamphetamine offense and a habitual offender third offense will be dismissed at sentencing. There also was an agreement of a cap of 90 days in jail. A personal recognizance bond was continued.
• Gregory Alan Morris, Jr., 31, formerly of Cadillac but currently housed in Earnest C. Brooks Correctional Facility in Muskegon Heights was sentenced to between 23 months and 10 years with 636 days credited for a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to possession of methamphetamine.
