CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of March 14, March 22 and March 23:
• Shea Ann Marie Johnson, 37, of Mesick, pleaded guilty to tampering with an electronic monitoring device for her connection with an incident on Jan. 16 in Mesick. As part of the plea, a habitual offender second offense will be dismissed at sentencing. A $100,000 cash or surety bond also was remanded or revoked.
• David Alan Johnson, 46, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 123 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. A habitual offender second offense notice also was part of the sentence. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees. Johnson also was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 357 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous guilty plea to possession of analogues. He also was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 357 days credit for guilty pleas to probation violations stemming from two previous convictions of possession of methamphetamine and use of marijuana.
• Samuel Ulysses House, 35, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 270 days in jail with 150 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees.
• Robert Theodore Hanson Jr., 27, of Manton, was sentenced to 270 days in jail with 29 days credit for a guilty plea to fourth-degree fleeing and eluding police. He also was ordered to pay $258 in fines. The court also didn’t object to day-for-day credit if treatment is available.
• Dustin Donald Timmons, 29, of Traverse City, entered a plea of not guilty to possession of fentanyl less than 25 grams for his connection with an incident on Jan. 17 in Springville Township. A habitual offender third offense notice also was added to the charge. A personal recognizance bond was continued. He also entered a not guilty plea to a charge of possession of fentanyl less than 25 grams for his connection with an incident on Sept. 30, 2020, in Cadillac. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charge. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was continued. Timmons also pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl less than 25 grams for his connection with an incident on Jan. 16 in Haring Township. A habitual offender third offense was added to the charge. A personal recognizance bond was continued.
• Brandon Keith Eaton, 28, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Feb. 4 in Manton. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A $100 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked. He also pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Jan. 6 in Manton. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A $25,00 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked.
