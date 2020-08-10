CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas, or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on July 20, July 27 and July 28:
• Christopher Eric Larson, 37, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 120 days in jail with 81 days credited for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $1,158 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation. Larson also was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 50 days credited for a guilty plea to tampering with a monitoring device. He was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees and $800 in restitution and given 24 months probation.
• Autumn Elizabeth Hamilton, 29, of Big Rapids, was sentenced to 144 days in jail with 144 days credited for no contest pleas to fourth-degree police officer fleeing, use of methamphetamine, and two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct. She also was sentenced to 93 days with 144 days credited for a no contest plea to operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked, or denied. She also was ordered to pay $1,394 in fines and fees and given 36 months probation.
• Andrea Kumari Whittie, 36, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 180 days with 40 days credited for a no contest plea to police officer assault, resist or obstruct and 93 days with 40 days credited for a no contest plea to operating while intoxicated. She also was ordered to pay $1,148 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation.
• Chad Vernon LaGrow Jr., 29, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of fentanyl less than 25 grams for his connection with an incident on Jan. 24 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. He faces up to four years in prison and/or $25,000 in fines when he is sentenced. A personal recognizance bond was revoked previously for a bond violation.
• Brittany Ann Bakke, 27, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 14 months-4 years in prison with 124 days credited for tampering with evidence, tried to flush contraband she brought into the jail, and 124 days with 124 days credited for a use of methamphetamine conviction. She also was sentenced to 16 months-10 years in prison on a probation violation stemming from a previous possession of methamphetamine conviction. She also was ordered to pay $248 in fines related to the new tampering with evidence and possession of methamphetamine convictions.
• Mason Lee Haveman, 34, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle without a license on his person for his connection with an incident on Dec. 27 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, Haveman will have a charge of possession of amphetamine second or subsequent offense dismissed at sentencing. He also was sentenced on the same day to pay $125 in fines. Haveman was already in prison on a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction.
• Terri Lynn McDonald, 49, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 270 days in jail with 111 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of operating while intoxicated third offense.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.