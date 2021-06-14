CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of June 3 and June 4:
• Mitch Ambrose Nowakowski, 33, of Kalkaska, was ordered to pay $1,158 in fines and fees and given 12 months probation for a guilty plea to possession of a Hydrocodone.
• Tom Ernest Harris, 33, of Manton, was sentenced to one day in jail with one day credit for a guilty plea to attempted interfering with electronic communication and domestic violence. He also was ordered to pay $535 in fines and fees and given 12 months probation. Harris also must serve up to 90 days on a Michigan Department of Corrections tether at the discretion of the probation agent.
• Jacqueline Marie Heitger, 37, of Cadillac, was ordered to pay $1,216 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation for guilty pleas to possession of Buprenorphine second or subsequent offense, possession of Adderall, and attempted police officer assault, resist or obstruct.
• Kenny C. Lietaert, 57, of Cadillac, pleaded no contest to an added count of operating while visibly impaired and moving violation causing serious injury for his connection with an incident on Dec. 16, 2019, in Cadillac as part of a delay of the sentence. The previous plea of attempted operating while intoxicated causing injury was set aside as the delay of the sentence was completed successfully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.