CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas, or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of Oct. 16 and Oct. 19:
• Derek James Christensen-Bailey, 40, of Cadillac pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on July 6 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense on the methamphetamine charge and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. There also is a sentencing agreement for a one-year deferred sentence, and upon successful completion, Christensen-Bailey will not receive any additional jail time. During the delay, he must complete in-patient treatment. A 10% of $25,000 bond was continued. He also pleaded guilty to failing to wear a helmet while operating a snowmobile, providing a false identification, operating a snowmobile while license suspended, denied, or revoked, failing to report an accident, and attempted fourth-degree flee and elude for his connection with incidents on or about Feb. 2 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a charge of fourth-degree flee and elude and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. There again is a sentencing agreement for a one-year deferred sentence, and upon successful completion, the defendant will not receive any additional jail time. During the delay, he must complete in-patient treatment. A 10% of $10,000 bond was continued.
• Trevor Michael Walton, 32, of Kingsley pleaded no contest to domestic violence and guilty to the third offense notice for his connection with an incident on June 21 in Buckley. As part of the plea, a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed. There also is a sentencing agreement of no additional jail time. A $5,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Travis James Mongar, 29, of Lake City was sentenced to 93 days in jail with 177 days credited for a guilty plea to larceny by conversion less than $200. He also was ordered to pay $125 in fines and fees. He also was sentenced to 2-20 years with 177 days credited for a guilty plea to delivery of methamphetamine. He was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees. Mongar was sentenced to 1.5-10 years in prison with 177 days credited for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees. He then was sentenced to 1.5-10 years in prison with 77 days credited for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. As part of the plea, he was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees. He finally was sentenced to 365 days with 77 days credited for a guilty plea to tampering with an electronic monitoring device and was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees and $800 in restitution. All sentences are to be served concurrently.
• Joseph Dennis McNally, 26, of McBain was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 241 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of operating while intoxicated third offense in November 2018.
• Keil Jonathon Luft, 28, (WILL BE 29 ON OCT. 28) of Cadillac pleaded no contest to two counts of Police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on Sept. 17 in Mesick. As part of the plea, a habitual offender fourth offense will be dismissed at sentencing. There also is a sentencing agreement to cap jail time at one year. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked.
