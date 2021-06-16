CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of June 14:
• John Lewis Pfau, 45, of Manton, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of cocaine less than 25 grams and possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Jan. 6 in Antioch Township. As part of the plea, a charge of carrying a concealed weapon, a non-folding double-edged knife, will be dismissed at sentencing. Pfau also will be sentenced under Section 7411 of the Public Health Code if qualified and if he remains compliant on bond. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty‘ charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record. A personal recognizance bond was continued.
• Thomas Joseph Gaudette IV, 24, of Mancelona, pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated second offense notice and fourth-degree flee and elude for his connection with an incident on Feb. 7 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, charges of third-degree police officer fleeing, operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied and open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle will be dismissed at sentencing. There also is a sentencing agreement in place for no additional jail time. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Jeffery Allen Sapp, 29, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 307 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from previous convictions to domestic violence and maintaining a drug house. He also was sentenced to between 17 months and five years in prison with 241 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to larceny from a motor vehicle. He also was sentenced a third time to 23 months and 10 years in prison with 241 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to possession of methamphetamine.
• Brenden James Evenson, 19, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 18 days in jail with 18 days credit for a guilty plea to unlawful use of a motor vehicle. Everson also was ordered to pay $425 in fines and fees and $500 in restitution. Evenson is to start paying $50 a month beginning Aug. 1, but restitution is to be paid first.
• Adam William Neeley, 33, of Oscoda, was sentenced to two days in jail with two days credit for a guilty plea to aggravated indecent exposure. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines and given five years of probation. Neeley also is required to register under the sex offender registry. He also was sentenced in a different case to two days in jail with two days credit for a guilty plea to another charge of aggravated indecent exposure. He also was ordered to pay $1,158 in fines and fees and given five years of probation.
• EJ Allen Szyska, 36, of Harrison, stood mute to a charge of failing to pay child support for his connection with incidents occurring on or between June 1, 2019, and Feb . 29, 2020. The outstanding arrearage as of Aug. 7, 2020, is $17,364.97.
• Cecil Raymond-Jerry McKinney, 55, of McBain, was sentenced to 325 days in jail with 265 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to absconding or forfeiting bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.