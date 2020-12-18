CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the date of Dec. 14:
• Justin Marshall Mongar, 36, of Cadillac was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 179 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine.
• Eric Joseph Ankney, 35, of Cadillac was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 66 days credited for no contest pleas to possession of methamphetamine and police officer assault, resist or obstruct. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. He also was ordered to pay $266 in fines and fees. This sentence is to be served concurrent with a separate conviction in Missaukee County.
• Jonathan Christian Tyler, 26, of Ludington pleaded guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on June 24 in Mesick. As part of the plea, a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. He also is to receive sentencing under Section 7411. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty‘ charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record. A personal recognizance bond was continued.
• Sarah Elizabeth Brown, 28, of Cadillac was ordered to pay $1,148 in fines and fees for guilty pleas to third-degree retail fraud and carrying a concealed weapon.
• Jeffery Allen Sapp, 28, of Cadillac was sentenced to 300 days in jail with 154 days credited for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation. He also was sentenced to 300 days in jail with 154 days credited for a guilty plea to larceny from a vehicle. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation. The sentences are to be served concurrently.
• David Andrew Bell, 33, of Twining was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 206 days credited for guilty pleas to probation violations stemming from previous convictions to possession of a schedule 5 controlled substance, use of a narcotic or cocaine, two counts of use of non-narcotic and possession of methamphetamine.
