CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of April 23 and April 26:
• Dakota Anthony Pyne, 18, (WILL BE 19 ON MAY 2) of South Boardman pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a vehicle — joyriding for his connection with an incident on July 17, 2019, in Haring Township. As part of the plea, a charge of unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle will be dismissed at sentencing. Pyne's bond was remanded or revoked.
• Jacqueline Marie Heitger, 37, of Cadillac in Cadillac pleaded guilty to possession of Buprenorphine, possession of Adderall and attempted police officer assault, resist or obstruct for her connection with an incident on April 28, 2020. As part of the plea, a charge of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense, police officer assault, resist or obstruct, fourth-degree child abuse, a second or subsequent offense notice on the possession of Buprenorphine and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A personal recognizance bond was continued.
• Philbert Jeremiah Matthews, 22, of Grand Rapids, pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a motor vehicle for his connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of June 21, 2019, and June 22, 2019, in Cadillac. As part of the plea, charges of breaking and entering a building with intent, unlawful driving away of a vehicle and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Matthews' bond was remanded or revoked.
• Mitch Ambrose Nowakowski, 33, of Kaleva pleaded guilty to possession of Hydrocodone for his connection with an incident on May 29 in Cadillac. A personal recognizance bond was continued by the court.
• Meri Anne Gauld, 49, of Cadillac pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on July 10 in Cadillac. As part of the sentencing agreement, Gauld will be sentenced under Section 7411 of the Public Health Code, if qualified. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty‘ charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record. A personal recognizance bond was continued by the court.
• Nicholas Charles Palazzolo, 30, pleaded guilty to the use of methamphetamine for connection with an incident on April 16, 2020, in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a charge of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense will be dismissed at sentencing. A $150,000 cash or surety bond was changed to a personal recognizance bond with the conditions of no illegal substances or alcohol.
• Tom Ernest Harris, 33, Manton pleaded guilty to attempted interfering with electronic communications and domestic violence for his connection with an incident on Oct. 29 in Manton. As part of the plea, a charge of aggravated domestic violence and interfering with an electronic communication device will be dismissed at sentencing. There also is a sentencing agreement for no additional jail time at the time of sentencing. Harris' bond was continued.
• Sarah Elizabeth Case, 35, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice and a habitual offender fourth offense will be dismissed at sentencing. There also was a sentencing agreement of a 12-month cap on jail time. A $100,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked.
• David Donald Charles Hill, 28, of Cadillac pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to pay child support for his connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of May 1, 2016, and Jan. 31, 2017, and May 1, 2019, and Jan. 31, 2020, in Cadillac. The outstanding arrearage as of Feb. 3, 2020, was $21,147.49. HIll is to be placed on a delay of sentence. If the arrearage is paid down to $11,000 or more during the delay, the charge would be reduced to attempted failure to pay child support. If the arrearage is paid in full during the delay, the charge would be reduced to a misdemeanor of non-support.
• Adam William Neeley, 33, of Cadillac pleaded guilty to aggravated indecent exposure for his connection with an incident on or between Oct. 24 and Nov. 1 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a sexually delinquent person notice will be dismissed from the charge and a separate charge of indecent exposure will be dismissed at sentencing. Neeley's bond was continued by the court He also pleaded guilty to another charge of aggravated indecent exposure for his connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of Jan. 1, 2015, and Jan. 1, 2017, in Cadillac. Bond also was continued in that case.
• Kelsi Danielle Kelp, 26, of Cadillac pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on March 26 in Clam Lake Township. As part of the plea, a charge of carrying a concealed weapon, a revolver, will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was continued and Kelp was ordered to report to community corrections for testing by 4:30 p.m. on April 26. She also was to be sentenced under Section 7411 of the Public Health Code, if qualified. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty‘ charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record. She also pleaded guilty to a bond violation. The request to change testing procedures also was denied by the court during the recent proceedings.
• Shea Ann Marie Johnson, 37, of Mesick was sentenced to 330 days in jail for a guilty plea to tampering with an electronic monitoring device. She also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees.
• Robert Alan McCain, 54, of Traverse City was sentenced to 62 days in jail with 62 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of a non-narcotic. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and given 18 months probation.
