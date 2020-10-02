CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas, or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the date of Sept. 21:
• Brandon Troy Kraszewski, 43, of Cadillac was sentenced to three days in jail with three days credited for a no contest plea to attempted interfere with electronic communication. He also was ordered to pay $485 in fines and fees and given 12 months probation. A no contact order remains in place.
• Nicholas Charles Palazzolo, 30, of Cadillac was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 227 days credited for guilty pleas to possession of Diazepam and possession of Buprenorphine. He also was ordered to pay $1,166 in fines and given 24 months of probation. Palazzolo also was sentenced to 330 days in jail with 228 days credited for a guilty plea to unlawful use of a motor vehicle. He was ordered to pay $198 in fines and given 24 months of probation. On his third and final sentencing, Palazzolo was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 216 days credited for a guilty plea to possession of Buprenorphine. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines and given 24 months probation. All sentences are to run concurrently.
• John Andrew Dine, 53, of Cadillac pleaded no contest to attempted aggravated stalking for his connection with incidents occurring between the dates of June 23, 2019-July 11, 2019 in Cadillac. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. As part of the plea, aggravated stalking and a habitual offender third offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A sentencing agreement for a cap of 12 months jail time and five years of probation also was agreed upon by both sides. A $25,000 cash or surety on bond was continued.
• Jordan Joseph Lamont, 27, of Traverse City entered a plea of not guilty to one count of police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on June 24 in Mesick. He also entered a plea of not guilty to counts of second-degree home invasion and possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on June 23 in Springville Township. In both cases, personal recognizance bonds were continued.
