CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of May 27, May 28, June 1 and June 2:
• Melissa Ann Gautz, 34, of Cadillac pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on Feb. 23 Haring Township. A sentencing agreement would allow for her to be sentenced under Section 7411 of the public health code if she qualifies and remains compliant on bond. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was changed to a personal recognizance bond with the condition of testing with community corrections, and she must not use or possess any controlled substances unless prescribed by a licensed physician. She also can not consume alcohol.
• John Michael King, 34, of Cadillac was sentenced to 15 days in jail with 15 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to attempted first-degree retail fraud.
• Emily Elizabeth Kanouse, 29, of Lake City pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine less than 25 grams for her connection with an incident on July 22 in Cadillac. There was a sentencing agreement for Kanouse to be sentenced under Section 7411 of the public health code. She also must provide truthful testimony against Matthew Peer in all matters called upon by the prosecutor. The prosecutor also agreed to not pursue a potential bond violation. A personal recognizance bond was continued.
• Ulysses Stewart Lumpkin, 45, of Marion was sentenced to between 17 months and five years in prison with 144 days credited for a guilty plea to carrying a concealed weapon and 17 months to four years in prison with 144 days credited for a guilty plea to possession of fentanyl less than 25 grams. Lumpkin also was ordered to pay $266 in fines and fees. He also was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 368 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from previous convictions to carrying a concealed weapon, open container of alcohol in a vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with no license or multiple licenses.
• Russell Lee Whaley, 48, of Cadillac was sentenced to 270 days in jail with 97 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation on previous convictions to possession of methamphetamine and possession of a non-narcotic.
• Philbert Jeremiah Matthews, 22, of Grand Rapids was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 180 days credit for a guilty plea to unlawful use of a motor vehicle. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees.
• Nehemiah James-Marshal Alvarado, 24, of Cadillac was sentenced to three days in jail with three days credit for a guilty plea to assault and battery after completing a delay of sentence successfully.
