CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas, or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of Sept. 11 and Sept. 14:
• Travis John Bouma, 26, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 91 days credited after he was found guilty of a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of possession of methamphetamine.
• Raven Caitleynne Davidson, 18, of Lake City, was sentenced to 270 days in jail with 49 days credited after she was found guilty of a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of possession of methamphetamine.
• Chalicia Lynne Argo, 27, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 210 days in jail with 171 days credited after she was found guilty of a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of possession of methamphetamine.
• Andrew Christopher Johnson, 28, of Rockford, pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated third offense for his connection with an incident on May 30 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a charge of operating a motor vehicle while license, suspended, revoked, or denied second or subsequent offense will be dismissed at sentencing. Johnson also will be given a delay in the sentence to attend sobriety court. If successful, Johnson can withdraw his plea and instead plead guilty to operating while intoxicated second offense. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Christopher Lee Gray, 35, of Manton, was sentenced to 300 days in jail with 48 days credited for guilty pleas to possession of cocaine less than 25 grams second or subsequent offense and possession of heroin less than 25 grams second or subsequent for his connection with an incident on March 12 in Cadillac. He also was ordered to pay $1,166 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation.
• Harley James Fitzgerald, 25, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 270 days in jail with 63 days credited for a guilty plea to police officer assault, resist or obstruct on July 13 in Cadillac. She also was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation. She also was sentenced to 270 days in jail with 74 days credited for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine on Jan. 3 in Cadillac. She also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation. The sentences are to be served concurrently.
• Tyler James McDaniel, 26, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 77 days credited for guilty pleas to possession of methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl and tramadol less than 25 grams and 90 days in jail with 77 days credited for a guilty plea to improper possession of a firearm in or upon a motor vehicle, a .22 caliber bolt action pistol, for his connection with an incident on June 11 in Haring Township. He also was ordered to pay $1,216 in fines and fees and given 24 months of probation on the two drug-related offenses.
• Benjamin Jon Seavey, 40, of Traverse City, was sentenced to 229 days in jail with 229 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of operating while intoxicated third offense.
• Charles Michael Fassio, 44, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 127 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of possession of a loaded firearm in a vehicle.
• Emily Sue Olofson, 39, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to kidnapping — custodial interference for her connection with an incident on May 13 in Haring Township. As part of the plea, there is a sentencing agreement to receive a delay in the sentence. If successful, the charge will be dismissed. A personal recognizance bond was continued and the GPS tether is to be removed.
