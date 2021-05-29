CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of May 21 and May 24:
• Holly Jo Hildebrant, 37, of Cadillac was given a delayed sentence until May 21, 2022, for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. She also was ordered to pay $1,158 in fines and fees and placed under the supervision of probation and parole.
• Lewis Alger Best, 30, of Mesick pleaded guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine, possession of Carisoprodol and possession of Tramadol for his connection with an incident on Oct. 18 in Boon Township. An agreement also was reached for a year cap on jail time. As part of the plea, a charge of driving while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense notice and second or subsequent offense notices on all the charges he pleaded guilty to will be dismissed at sentencing. A habitual offender third offense notice also will be dismissed at sentencing. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Dakota Anthony Pyne, 19, of South Boardman was sentenced to 120 days in jail with 28 days credit for a guilty plea to unlawful use of a motor vehicle. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees and $500 in restitution.
• Leonard Wayne Davis II, 59, of Cadillac was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 180 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and given 12 months probation.
• Harley James Fitzgerald, 26, of Cadillac was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 90 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation for a previous conviction to possession of meth. He also was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 79 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to police officer ARO. They are to be served concurrently.
