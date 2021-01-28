CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the date of Jan. 25:
• Kristine Marie Hamilton, 35, of LeRoy pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle without security and allowing someone to operate a motor vehicle in violation of the motor vehicle code for her connection with an incident on Oct. 30 in Clam Lake Township. As part of the plea, charges of an open container of alcohol in a vehicle, operating while license suspended, revoked or denied, operating an unregistered vehicle and a second or subsequent offense notice on the methamphetamine-related chargee will be dismissed at sentencing. A $1,000 cash bond was continued with continued random drug testing.
• Benjamin Dale Truax, 39, of Cadillac was sentenced to 120 days with 80 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of embezzlement by an agent or trustee of $200 or more but less than $1,000.
• Joseph Aaron Ballay, 40, of Allegan was sentenced to 300 days in jail with 122 days credited for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine and 122 days with 122 days credited for a guilty plea to operating while licenses suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on May 11 in Clam Lake Township. He also was ordered to pay $1,208 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation related to the methamphetamine conviction.
• Roxie Clarice Riley, 33, of manton was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 103 days credited for guilty pleas to possession of heroin less than 25 grams and possession of an analogue for her connection with an incident on Aug. 8 in Haring Township. She also was ordered to pay $1,166 in fines and fees and given 24 months of probation
• Taylor James-Choate Card, 28, of Bay City pleaded guilty to carrying a concealed weapon, a dagger, and operating a motor vehicle with license forgery, alteration, false ID for his connection with an incident on May 18 in Selma Township. As part of the plea, an operating with no license or multiple licenses and a habitual offender second offense will be dismissed at sentencing. As part of a sentence agreement, there also is to be no additional jail time. Bond, however, was never reinstated by the circuit court and Card will not receive any jail credit from Dec. 18 to Jan. 25. A personal recognizance bond was continued.
• Nicholas Simerson, 17, of Cadillac was sentenced to one day in jail with one day credited for unlawful use of a motor vehicle. He also was ordered to pay $1,158 in fines and fees and given 18 months probation. He also was to serve 90 days on an MDOC tether.
• Jerome Mark Cerny, 52, of Cadillac stood mute to chargees of police officer assault, resist or obstruct, domestic violence and possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Oct. 24 in Cadillac. A $20,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
