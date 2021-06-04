CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of May 27, May 28, June 1 and June 2:
• Dustin John Singleton, 36, of Manton stood mute to a charge of unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle for his connection with an incident on April 18 in Cadillac. A $2,500 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Brooke Renee Halladay, 41, of Marion stood mute to charges of possession of methamphetamine, operating while licenses suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense and operating a motor vehicle without security. A habitual offender third offense notice was added, which enhances the sentence to twice the maximum penalty. A $5,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Trevor Michael Walton, 33, of Kingsley was sentenced to 176 days in jail with 176 days credited for a no contest plea to domestic violence third offense. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees.
• Harley James Fitzgerald, 26, of Cadillac pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on May 9 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice connected to the charge and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed during sentencing. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked.
• David Lee Lizotte, 36, of Cadillac stood mute to 13 charges of breaking and entering a building with intent, storage units on Elizabeth Street, and five counts of larceny in a building, a Kodak Easyshare camera, a doll, two tents, miscellaneous tools, clothing, cell phones, speakers, household item, motorcycle saddlebags, motorcycle storage box, and a bolt cutter, for his connection with an incident on or between Jan. 29 and Jan. 30 in Cadillac. A bench warrant also was issued for alleged bond violations and arraignment on two other files was scheduled for June. 1. He also stood mute to 10 counts of breaking and entering a building with intent, storage units on 34 Road, and six counts of larceny in a building, coin collection, jewelry, figurines, collection box, trail camera, a saw, computers, tools, sports memorabilia and television, for his connection with an incident on Jan. 26 in Haring Township. A personal recognizance bond was changed to a $5,000 cash or surety bond. He also was charged with four counts of breaking and entering a building with intent and two counts of larceny in a building, jewelry, bike, safes, fireworks, tools, medication, toys, gun accessories, and floor jacks, for his connection with an incident on Jan. 30 in Haring Township from a storage building on Mitchell Street. A personal recognizance bond was changed to a $5,000 cash or surety bond.
• Sarah Kay Conley, 39, of Belding pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for her connection with an incident on April 9 in Haring Township. As part of the plea, charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine second or subsequent offense, operating while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense, operating a motor vehicle without security, unlawful use of a license plate, registration or title, and a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked.
