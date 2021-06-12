CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of June 3 and June 4:
• Michael Thomas Denney, 40, of Flint pleaded guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on March 18 in Cadillac. He also was found guilty of a bond violation. As part of the plea, Denney is to be sentenced under Section 7411 of the Public Health Code if qualified. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty‘ charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was continued and Denney could be released from jail.
• Matthew Robert Peer, 33, of Cadillac pleaded guilty to possession of Buprenorphine for his connection with an incident on July 22 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice and a habitual offender third offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. He also pleaded guilty to possession of Fentanyl for his connection with an incident on March 31 in Cadillac and Manton. As part of the plea, a charge of conspiracy to commit delivery of Fentanyl less than 50 grams second or subsequent offense and a habitual offender third offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing on that file. A $50,000 cash or surety bond was continued. As part of sentencing agreements, Peer will not receive any additional jail time on either case and charges will not be filed regarding seven additional criminal reports.
• Mark Anthony McNally, 38, of Westland was sentenced to 49 days in jail with 49 days credit for a guilty plea to domestic violence aggravated assault. He also was ordered to pay $125 in fines and assessments are to be paid within 90 days.
• Devin Martin Armstrong, 19, of Mesick was sentenced to one day in jail with one day credit for a guilty plea to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, force or coercion. He also was ordered to pay $888 in fines and fees and given 60 months probation. Armstrong also was sentenced to three days in jail with three days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of fourth-degree CSC, force or coercion.
• Nicholas Charles Palazzolo, 30, of Cadillac was sentenced to 247 days in jail with 247 days credit for a guilty plea to using methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $125 in fines and assessments are to be paid in 90 days
