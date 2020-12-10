CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the date of Nov. 30 and Dec. 4:
• Justin Robert Jacobs, 28, of Traverse City was sentenced to 300 days in jail with 190 days credited for guilty pleas to probation violations stemming from previous convictions to police office assault, resist or obstruct and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
• Kerry Lee Irelan, 48, of White Pigeon was given a delayed sentence until October 2021 for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine and was ordered to pay $798 in fines and fees.
• Keil Jonathan Luft, 29, of Cadillac was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 74 days credited for no contest pleas to two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct. He also was ordered to pay $266 in fines and fees. As part of the sentence, assessments are to be paid as a condition of parole and may begin while he is incarcerated. He also was sentenced to between two to three years in prison with 439 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to police officer assault, resist or obstruct and a habitual offender second offense. Both sentences are to be served concurrently.
• Casey Rae House, 31, of LeRoy was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 83 days credited for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. House also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation.
• Danielle Elizabeth Waite, 35, of Cadillac pleaded guilty to an added count of use of heroin for his connection with an incident on May 1 in Haring Township. As part of the plea, a charge of possession of heroin less than 25 grams will be dismissed. Also as part of the sentencing, Waite will be sentenced under Section 7411 of the Public Health Code and will not receive any additional jail time. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty‘ charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Charles Lynn Rogers, 57, of Manton was sentenced to 62 days in jail with 62 days credited for a no contest plea to aggravated assault. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. He also was ordered to pay $325 in fines and fees and he must pay $25 a month beginning Jan. 1
