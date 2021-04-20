CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of April 9 and April 12:
• Timothy Scott Mahaffey, of Manton, 41, of Cadillac was sentenced to 16 to 24 months in prison with 314 days credited and 17 to 30 months in prison with 314 days credited after he pleaded guilty to a probation violation stemming from previous convictions to unlawful use of a motor vehicle and attempted fourth-degree arson.
• James Ross Winrick, Jr., 39, of Cadillac pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Feb. 26 in Selma Township. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice, two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A $100,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked. He also was sentenced to 270 days in jail with 42 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to use of methamphetamine in August 2020.
• Adam William Neeley, 33, of Cadillac in Cadillac entered a not guilty plea to charge of aggravated indecent exposure for his connection with an incident on or between Jan. 1, 2015-Jan. 31, 2017. A personal recognizance bond was continued.
• Addison Perry-George Freeman, 37, of Boon, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree police officer fleeing; operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied; reckless driving; and failure to stop at the scene of a property damage crash for his connection with an incident on Dec. 5 in Haring Township. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice on the operating while licenses suspended, revoked or denied charge, a habitual offender third offense and a charge of an open container of alcohol in a vehicle will be dismissed at sentencing. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was continued.
• Matthew David Holm, 38, of Grand Rapids was sentenced to 270 days in jail with 196 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to domestic violence third offense.
• Druce Andrew Hill, 40, of Cadillac was sentenced to 210 days in jail for a guilty plea to use of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $425 in fines.
• Catherine Elizabeth Shattuck, 35, of Cadillac pleaded no contest to one count of domestic violence and one count of attempted police officer assault, resist or obstruct for her connection with an incident on March 20 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct will be dismissed at sentencing. Also as part of the plea, the domestic violence conviction will be sentenced under the spouse abuse act, if she qualified. A personal recognizance bond was modified to remove the no contact order with the victim only.
