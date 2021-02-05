CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of Jan. 29 and Feb. 1:
• Mark Daniel Walsh, 38, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of fentanyl less than 25 grams for his connection with an incident on Jan. 13, 2020, in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Also as part of the plea, Walsh will receive a one year delay of the sentence and, if successful, he can withdraw his plea and enter a guilty plea to an added count of use of fentanyl. A personal recognizance bond was continued.
• Sean Michael Morris, 27, of Mesick pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on March 21 in Cadillac. As part of the sentencing agreement, he may be sentenced under Section 7411 of the public health code if qualified. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty‘ charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record. Another component of the sentencing agreement is no additional jail time.
• Joshua Thomas Baldwin, 41, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to police officer assault, resist or obstruct and improper possession of a firearm in or upon a motor vehicle, .22 rifle, for his connection with an incident on Nov. 8 in Mesick. As part of the plea, a habitual offender fourth offense will be dismissed at sentencing and there is a sentence agreement for no additional jail time. A personal recognizance bond was continued.
• Robert Theodore Hanson Jr., 27, of Manton pleaded guilty to fourth-degree fleeing and eluding police for his connection with an incident on July 25 in Antioch Township. As part of the plea, charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and operating a motor vehicle without security will be dismissed at sentencing. A personal recognizance bond was continued.
• Christopher Michael Gregg, 40, of Cadillac pleaded guilty to an added count of attempted malicious destruction of fire or police property, a vehicle siren and light controller belonging to the Michigan State Police, for his connection with an incident on July 15 in Haring Township. As part of the plea, charges of malicious destruction of police or fire property, disorderly drunk person and a habitual offender third offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. A personal recognizance bond was continued.
• Troy Leon Downing, 32, was sentenced to 200 days in jail with 75 days credited for a no contest plea to use of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $1,025 in fines and fees.
• Aaron Lee Schwab, 31, of Cadillac pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Jan. 2 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. There also was a jail cap agreement of 12 months. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked.
• Ashley Marie Blackburn aka Ashley Marie Servello, 34, of Cadillac was sentenced to 360 days in jail with 208 days credited for guilty pleas to probation violations stemming from previous convictions to operating while intoxicated second offense and fourth-degree child abuse.
• Steven Michael Petrovich, 34, of Cadillac was sentenced to 360 days in jail with 252 days credited for guilty pleas to probation violation stemming from previous no contest convictions to interfering with electronic communications and aggravated domestic violence.
• William Charles Rawson, II, 25, of Cadillac was sentenced to 90 days in jail with four days credited for a guilty plea to probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to possession of methamphetamine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.