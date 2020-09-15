REED CITY — The following are arraignments, pleas, or sentences occurring in 49th Circuit Court in Osceola County on the dates of Aug. 28 and Sept. 4:
• Caryn Joyce Omey, 45, of Traverse City was sentenced to 22 days in jail with 22 days credited pleaded guilty to failure to pay child support for her connection with incidents occurring between June 2016 and March 2017 in Reed City. She also was sentenced to three years of probations and fines of $1,010.81. Past arrearage owed is $17,362.27.
• Trevor Joseph Smith, 26, of Reed City was sentenced to 8.5 months in jail with 131 days credited for guilty pleas to destruction of personal property of $1,000-$20,000 and unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle for his connection with an incident occurring on Dec. 1 in Lincoln Township. He also was ordered to pay $726 in fines and given 18 months probation. The remainder of his jail time was held abeyance as long as he complies with all conditions of probation. If Smith fails to do so, he will serve out the rest of his sentence.
