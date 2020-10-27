REED CITY — The following are arraignments, pleas, or sentences occurring in 49th Circuit Court in Osceola County on the dates of Oct. 2, Oct. 9, and Oct. 16:
• Vincent Michael Hare, 26, of Reed City was sentenced to three days in jail with three days credited for guilty pleas to attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct, person 13-15 for his connection with an incident on Oct. 1, 2019, in Reed City. He also was ordered to pay $1,354 in fines and fees and given 60 months probation. Hare is to have no contact with the victim, direct or indirect and must start looking for employment. Jail time also was suspended as long as he complies with all terms of probation. If he doesn't, he will serve jail time.
• Randy William Hanninen, 44, of Evart was ordered to pay $1,076.10 in fines and fees for a guilty plea to disorderly person for his connection with an incident occurring on or between the dates of June 1, 2016-May 1, 2017 in Reed City. Due to completing a one-year delayed sentence, a charge of failing to pay child support was dismissed.
• Thomas Ely Davis, 43, of Evart pleaded guilty to failing to pay child support for his connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of Aug. 1, 2013-June 30, 2014, in Reed City. The outstanding arrearage as of June 2, 2019, was $20,751.13. As part of the plea, a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing, and both sides agreed to no upfront jail time. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 20.
• Carl Shane Rose, 37, of Kaleva pleaded guilty to a charge of maintaining a drug house or vehicle for his connection with an incident on June 29 in Burdell Township. As part of the plea, a charge of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Sentencing has been set for Nov. 13.
