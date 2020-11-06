REED CITY — The following are arraignments, pleas, or sentences occurring in 49th Circuit Court in Osceola County on the date of Oct. 30:
• Kenneth Dale Coffell, 42, of Baldwin pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated third offense for his connection with an incident on March 31 in Richmond Township. As part of the plea, charges of operating a motor vehicle while license, suspended, revoked, or denied and reckless driving will be dismissed at sentencing, which was scheduled for Dec. 11.
• Eric Edward Newell, 33, of Sears was sentenced to 30 days in jail with three days credited after he pleaded guilty to operating while licenses suspended, revoked or denied, and operating a motor vehicle without security, and 90 days in jail with three days credited for guilty pleas to maintaining a drug house or vehicle and use of methamphetamine for his connection with incidents on June 11 in Sylvan Township. As part of the plea, charges of possession of methamphetamine were dismissed. He also was ordered to pay $1,608 in fines and given 24 months probation.
• Randall Oliver Bell, 38, of Evart pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and habitual offender second offense for his connection with an incident on Dec. 12, 2019, in Richmond Township. As part of the plea, a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing, as well as charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, and a habitual offender fourth offense notice from a separate case stemming from an incident on June 28, 2019, in Sylvan Township. Sentencing has been scheduled for Dec. 11.
