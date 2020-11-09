REED CITY — The following are sentences occurring in 77th District Court in Osceola County on the date of Oct. 29:
• Emily Jane Fosmore, 28, of Warren, was sentenced to 50 days in jail with two days credited for a guilty plea to operating while visibly impaired. She also was ordered to pay $1,215 in fines and $344 in restitution and given 12 months probation.
• James Ryan Speer, 31, of Farwell, was sentenced to 30 days in jail for a guilty plea to operating while intoxicated. He also was ordered to pay $1,505 in fines and given 24 months probation.
• Martha Kaye Eldridge, 60, of Idlewild, was sentenced to 30 days in jail with 15 days credited for a guilty plea to operating while visibly impaired. She also was ordered to pay $965 in fines and $125 in restitution. She was given 12 months of probation.
• Rodney Allen Eggert, 60, of Grand Rapids, was sentenced to one day in jail with one day credited for a guilty plea to transporting an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle. He also was ordered to pay $325 in fines and $125 in restitution.
• Christina Ocienann Cagle, 23, of Evart, was sentenced to 75 days in jail with one day credited for a guilty plea to attempted aggravated assault. The remainder of the sentence was held in abeyance. She also was ordered to pay $1,115 in fines and fees and given 12 months probation. Also as part of the plea, she will complete 30 days on a GPS tether.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.