CADILLAC — The following are sentences occurring in 84th District Court in Wexford County from October through December 2020:
• Zachariah Carl-Robert Reiter, 22, of Manton was ordered to pay $1,275 in fines and given 18 months probation for a guilty plea to operating while visibly impaired.
• Ashley Marie Flowers, 29, of Boon was ordered to pay $1,075 in fines and given 18 months probation for guilty pleas to disturbing the peace and two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct.
• Kassandra Lynne Prielipp, 37, of Cadillac was ordered to pay $325 in fines for a guilty plea to allowing an unlicensed driver to operate a motor vehicle.
• Shannon John Henshaw, 45, of Cadillac was ordered to pay $375 in fines and fees for a guilty plea to driving while licenses suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense.
• April May Smith, 29, of Manton, was ordered to pay $750 in fines for guilty pleas to domestic violence, assault or assault and battery and attempted police officer assault, resist or obstruct.
• Austin Nathaniel Miller, 19, of Cadillac was ordered to pay $125 for a guilty plea to motor vehicle learner's permit.
• David Mark Bigelow, 63, of Cadillac was ordered to pay $175 in fines for no contest pleas to malicious use of a telecom service and disturbing the peace. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
• Kristopher Aaron McCulley, 28, of Cadillac was ordered to pay $125 in fines for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle with no license or multiple licenses.
• Steven James Davis, 54, of Cadillac ordered to pay $325 in fines for a no contest plea to an ineligible person obtaining a hunting or fishing license. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
• Yvette Genove-Elsie Vasquez, 34, of Cadillac sentenced to two days in jail with two days credited for no contest pleas to two counts of attempted police officer assault, resist or obstruct and one count of attempted assault or assault and battery. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. Vasquez also was ordered to pay $1,225 in fines and given 18 months probation. She also was sentenced to two days in jail with two days credited for a guilty plea to larceny less than $200. She also was ordered to pay $325 in fines.
• Ann Katherine Geise, 44, of Lake City was ordered to pay $586.07 in fines for a guilty plea to second-degree retail fraud.
• Steven Edward-A Thompson, 40, of Marion was ordered to pay $375 in fines for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, denied or revoked.
• James Robert Walton, 34, of Manton was sentenced to serve five days in jail with five days credited for guilty pleas to two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct. He also was ordered to pay $75 in fines.
• Earl Paul Sharp, 56, of Evart was sentenced to serve one day in jail with one day credit for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while visibly impaired. He also was ordered to pay $925 in fines.
