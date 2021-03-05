CADILLAC — The following are sentences occurring in 84th District Court in Wexford County from August and September 2020:
• Joseph Gene Porter, 38, of Cadillac was ordered to pay $325 in fines for a guilty plea to operating with no licenses or multiple licenses.
• Christopher Nicholas Grappin, 44, of Cadillac was ordered to pay $325 in fines and fees for a guilty plea to failure to stop after a collision.
• Jason Robert Carlsen, 49, of Mesick was ordered to pay $325 in fines for a guilty plea to driving while license suspended, revoked or denied.
• Keatgh Buck Jones, 55, of Lake City was ordered to pay $525 in fines for a guilty plea to disturbing the peace.
• Alfred Dustin Davis, 35, of Merritt was ordered to pay $275 in fines for a guilty plea to disturbing the peace.
• Alan Lee Trumble, 59, of Cadillac was ordered to pay $1,525 in fines and given 24 months probation for a guilty plea to operating while intoxicated.
• Devin Alan Bell, 29, of Cadillac was ordered to pay $125 in fines for a guilty plea to operating with no motorcycle endorsement.
• Charles Lynn Rogers, 57, of Manton was ordered to pay $625 in fines for guilty pleas to driving while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense and failure to report an accident.
• Aaron Scott Wilhelm, 49, of Mesick was ordered to pay $425 in fines for a guilty plea to malicious destruction of personal property under $200.
• Jason Fredrick Waite, 38, of Cadillac was ordered to pay $441.87 in fines for a no contest plea to attempted third-degree retail fraud. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
• Alicia Marie Bailor, 35, of Reed City was given a delayed sentence until March 23 for guilty pleas to two counts of assault or assault and battery. The delayed sentence was issued because it was determined the defendant was not likely to engage in offensive or criminal behavior and the public good did not require the defendant to suffer the penalty imposed by law. It also allows the defendant to prove she can complete probation. She also was ordered to pay $2,992.73 in fines.
• Joseph Albert Langin, 45, of Lansing was ordered to pay $325 in fines for a guilty plea to allowing an unlicensed driver to operate a motor vehicle.
• Jacobs Ryan Gary, 48, of Cadillac was ordered to pay $325 in fines for a guilty plea to open intoxicants in a vehicle.
• Jason Richard Cripe, 46, of Cadillac was ordered to pay $427.89 in fines for a guilty plea to attempted third-degree retail fraud.
