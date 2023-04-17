LAKE CITY — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in the 28th Circuit Court in Missaukee County on April 3. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law:
• Melissa Ann Gautz, 35, of Cadillac was sentenced to 215 days in jail with 180 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of possession of methamphetamine.
• Jennifer Arletta Ronk, 43, of Lake City, was sentenced to 210 days in jail with 159 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of possession of methamphetamine.
• James Duane Bowen, 38, who was designated as homeless, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Nov. 24 in Caldwell Township. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice connected with the methamphetamine-related offense and a charge of possession of fentanyl less than 25 grams second or subsequent offense will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was continued in the case and he is awaiting sentencing.
• Brittany Shi Ochko, 37, of Lake City, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on Aug. 10, 2021, in Lake Township. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice attached to the charge and a charge of tampering with evidence will be dismissed at sentencing. The bond was remanded or revoked and she is awaiting sentencing.
• Christopher Lee Boller, 23, of Lake City, pleaded guilty to two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on Dec. 5 in Lake City. As part of the plea, a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing and a separate case file in 84th District Court. His bond was remanded or revoked and he is awaiting sentencing.
• Troy Leon Downing, 34, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to an added count of use of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Feb. 20, 2022, in Lake City. As part of the plea, charges of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense, carrying a concealed weapon and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. The bond was remanded or revoked. He also pleaded guilty to a charge of tampering with an electronic monitoring device and a habitual offender second offense notice for his connection with an incident on Sept. 2 in Lake City. As part of the plea, a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing.
• Raymond Donald Hooker Jr., 43, of Lake City, was sentenced to at least 13 months in prison and up to 120 months in prison for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines, which can be paid as a condition of the bond. Collection of fines also may begin while incarcerated. He also was sentenced to 365 days in jail for a guilty plea to possession of fentanyl less than 25 grams. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines. While the two sentences will be served concurrently, those sentences will be served consecutively with whatever sentence is determined by the parole board.
• Wesley Roy Tacoma, 32, of McBain., was sentenced to 37 days in jail with 37 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $1,298 in fines and given 36 months of probation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.