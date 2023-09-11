LAKE CITY — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Missaukee County on Sept. 5. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law:
• Dalaine Louise Bartholomew, 40, accepted a guilty plea to a charge of possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on June 1 in Lake Township. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice attached to the methamphetamine-related offense and charges of operating a motor vehicle with no license or multiple licenses, operating a motor vehicle without security and unlawful use of a license plate, registration or title will be dismissed at sentencing. The bond was continued but had previously been remanded or revoked.
• Floyd Raymond Walch, 44, of Remus, accepted a guilty plea to one count of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated third offense for his connection with an incident on May 7 in Norwich Township. As part of the plea, charges of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with no license or multiple licenses will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was continued and there is a possibility for a sobriety court recommendation.
• Brance James Sluiter, 60, of McBain, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 167 days credit for a guilty plea to a previous conviction of interfering with an electronic communication device. He also was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 155 days credit for guilty pleas to probation violations stemming from previous convictions in another case to possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of ammunition by a felon. Sentences are to be served concurrently.
• Korey Russell Hatcher, 39, of Grand Junction, Colorado, accepted a guilty plea to a charge of receiving and concealing stolen property of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000, a Red Wings jersey, die-cast set, aluminum/tin containers, various knives, red Marlboro bag and a laser measuring gun/device, for his connection with incidents on April 12 in Lake Township. As part of the plea, a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. There also was an agreement for a one-year jail cap. A request for a personal recognizance bond with GPS tether was made and denied by the court. The bond was remanded or revoked
• Michael John Cadieux, 50, of Oakley, motioned for a jail sentence reduction for a previous sentence of 365 days in jail with two days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine as a second offense habitual offender. The sentence was handed down on Jan. 3. The motion was granted and he was sentenced to 330 days in jail with two days credit. The jail also was to apply credit for time served as appropriate.
