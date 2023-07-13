LAKE CITY — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in the 28th Circuit Court in Missaukee County on July 3 and July 7. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law:
• Stacie Star Tompkins, 45, of Cedar Springs, was sentenced to four days in jail and given four days credit for completing a delayed sentence on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated third offense. Because she completed the delayed sentenced successful, the charge will be dismissed and she will have it reduced to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated second offense.
• Curtis Lee Brown, 41, of Falmouth, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 365 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of possession of methamphetamine.
• Eric Warren Root, 47, of Cadillac, was sentenced to one day in jail with one day credit for a guilty plea to assault or assault and battery. He also was ordered to pay $575 in fines and given 12 months of probation. He also is to not have contact with the victim.
• David Ch Roys Jr., 49, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 79 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $1,298 in fines and given 24 months probation.
• Jeffrey Dean Sluiter, 50, of Marion, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with two days credit for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated third offense. He also was ordered to pay $1,298 in fines and given 36 months of probation.
• Jennifer Lynn Barber, 34, of Cadillac, was sentenced to one day in jail with one day credit for a guilty plea to attempted police officer assault, resist or obstruct. She also was ordered to pay $475 in fines.
• Samantha Kai Reese, 33, of Cadillac, entered a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on Sept. 20 in Richland Township. As part of the plea, there is an agreement of one year cap on jail and the dismissal of a second file with the charge of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense at sentencing. Bond was continued but also modified so that, if treatment is successful, she will not need to return to Missaukee County Jail. Reese also will have random testing with community corrections. If treatment is unsuccessful, she will have to return to the Missaukee County jail
• Hunter Ray Dewitt, 21, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to attempted larceny of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 for his connection with an incident on March 7 in Caldwell Township. As part of the plea, a charge of breaking and entering a building with intent and larceny of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 will be dismissed at sentencing. He also will be ordered to pay fines joint and several of $1,760 with at least two other co-defendants. Bond was continued.
• Brandon Lewis Schryer, of Lake City, was sentenced to 300 days in jail with 134 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on April 12, 2021, in Lake Township. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines. This sentence also is to be served concurrently with a case out of Wexford County.
