LAKE CITY — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in the 28th Circuit Court in Missaukee County on Aug 7. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law:
• Randi Jolyn Raymond, 37, of Lake City entered a guilty plea to the use of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on May 17 in Lake Township. As part of the plea, charges of possession of methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle without security and unlawful use of a license plate, registration or title will be dismissed at sentencing. There also is an agreement that Raymond will give truthful testimony in a separate case. Bond was continued.
• Shawn William Simons, 32, of Lansing was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 17 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $1,298 in fines and given 24 months of probation.
• Bret Jay Hitzemann, 51, of McBain was sentenced to two days in jail with two days credit for a no contest plea to fourth-degree child abuse. He also was ordered to pay $625 in fines and given 12 months of probation.
• Steven Lloyd Fridd, 44, of Marion entered guilty pleas to two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on June 1 in Lake Township. As part of the plea, a third count of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. There also was an agreement for a jail cap and for Fridd to provide truthful testimony in a separate case. The bond was remanded or revoked.
• Jody Kay Lynn Chynoweth, 36, of Cadillac was sentenced to 120 days in jail with 47 days credit for guilty and no contest pleas to probation violations stemming from previous convictions of possession of methamphetamine and operating a motor vehicle while impaired.
• Michael Jason Boven, 44, entered a guilty plea to third-degree police officer fleeing for his connection with an incident on April 21 in Richland Township. As part of the plea, a charge of operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. The bond was remanded or revoked.
