LAKE CITY — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in the 28th Circuit Court in Missaukee County on May 1. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law:
• Collin Thomas Williams, 24, of Marion was sentenced to at least 13 months in prison and up to 10 years in prison for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $1,298 in fines and those assessments can be paid as a condition of parole. Collection may begin while incarcerated. This sentence is to be served concurrent with a sentence in Wexford County.
• Gordon Dale Mosier, 35, of Lake City was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 200 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Sept. 3, 2021, in Lake City. He also was ordered to pay $1,298 in fines and given 24 months of probation.
• Daniel Ray Frye, 33, of Lake City was sentenced to 150 days in jail with 125 days credit for a guilty plea to the use of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $575 in fines and $216.25.
• Chad Joseph Ingraham, 39, of Lake City entered a no contest plea to aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material for his connection with incidents occurring between January 2022 and September 2022 in Lake City. As part of the plea, a charge of using a computer to commit a crime and a habitual offender second offense will be dismissed at sentencing. His bond was remanded or revoked.
• Brandi Marie Smith, 43, of Lake City pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on Feb. 18 in Lake City. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice and operating a motor vehicle without security will be dismissed at sentencing. Her bond was continued.
• Samantha Faye Pierce, 38, of Lake City entered a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on Jan. 21 in Caldwell Township. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice and a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. Herr Bond was remanded or revoked.
