LAKE CITY — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Missaukee County on Oct. 29 and Nov. 1:
• Samantha Kai Wilson, 33, of Merritt, pleaded guilty and accepted a delayed sentence to one count of possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on Feb. 22 in Lake City. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed. If successful, she will be able to have the methamphetamine conviction changed to use of methamphetamine.
• William James Henry, 32, of Lake City, pleaded guilty to and accepted a delayed sentence on one count of domestic violence for his connection with an incident on Feb. 6 in Lake City. As part of the plea, a charge of fourth-degree child abuse second or subsequent offense will be dismissed at sentencing. There also was an agreement of one-year probation under 4A status.
• Dustyn Christyn Barkley, 29, of Merritt, was sentenced on a one-year delayed sentence on a charge of larceny of $200 or more but less than $1,000 after he was successful during probation and paid all restitution owed.
• Joseph Dennis McNally, 27, of McBain, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 152 days credit for a guilty plea to probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to unlawful use of a motor vehicle. He also was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 34 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine and for being convicted as a habitual offender second offense. McNally also was ordered to pay $798 in fines and fees. He also was sentenced in Missaukee County on a probation violation out of Wexford County.
• Matthew Dale Ouvry, 37 of Tustin, was sentenced to 4 to 20 years in prison for a guilty plea to assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and for being convicted as a habitual offender fourth offense. He was ordered to pay $198 in fines and $3,794.80 in restitution.
• Dorrwayne Hamilton Jr., 41, of McBain, was sentenced to no initial jail and given 24 months probation for a guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance less than 25 grams. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees.
• Daniel Paul Somes II, 35, of Cadillac, was given a delayed sentence for a guilty plea to police officer assault, resist or obstruct for his connection with an incident on Aug. 30 in Lake Township. The sentence also includes 20 hours of community service with no additional criminal activity. If successful, the conviction will be changed to a charge of attempted police officer assault, resist or obstruct.
