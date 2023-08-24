LAKE CITY — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Missaukee County on Aug. 18. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law:
• Hunter Ray Dewitt, 21, of Lake City was sentenced to two days in jail with two days credit for a guilty plea to attempted larceny of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 for his connection with an incident on March 7 in Caldwell Township. He also was ordered to pay $1,158 in fines and $1,760 in joint and several restitution to Missaukee Mountain. He also was given 24 months probation.
• Samantha Kai Reese, 33, of Cadillac was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 52 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on Sept. 20, 2022, in Richland Township. She also was ordered to pay $1,298 in fines and given 36 months of probation.
• Autumn Lynn Raymond, 42, of Lake City was sentenced to 120 days in jail with 59 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on Feb. 2, 2022, in Lake City. She also was ordered to pay $1,298 in fines and given 24 months of probation.
• John Henry Staats, 26, of Lake City pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, possession of ammunition by a felon and possession of a firearm by a felon for his connection with an incident on May 17 in Lake Township. As part of the plea, a second count of possession of methamphetamine and possession of ammunition by a felon, a charge of felony firearms and a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. There also is an agreement for a one-year cap on jail time and forfeiture of the weapon and ammunition. Also as part of that plea, a different case stemming from incidents on or between the dates of July 16, 2022 and April 28, 2023 in Lake City including a charge of larceny in a building and a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed. At sentencing, Staats faces up to 10 years and/or $15,000 on the drug-related charge and five years and/or $5,000 on each of the weapons offenses. The bond was remanded or revoked.
• Alex Robert Falls, 31, of Gladwin pleaded guilty to an added count of possession of methamphetamine and a habitual offender second offense notice for his connection with an incident on Dec. 2, 2022, in Lake City. As part of the plea, two counts of delivery or manufacture of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense and charges of operating an unregistered motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without security will be dismissed at sentencing. The bond was remanded or revoked.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.