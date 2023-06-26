LAKE CITY — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in the 28th Circuit Court in Missaukee County on the dates on June 16 and June 21. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law:
Danielle Marie Dudek, 41, of Royal Oak, was sentenced to 119 days in jail with 119 days credit for a guilty plea to attempted police officer assault, resist or obstruct. The charge was reduced to attempted after she was successful in completing a one-year delayed sentence. Fines have been paid in full.
• Brandi Marie Smith, 43, of Lake City, was sentenced to 34 days in jail with 34 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. She also was ordered to pay $1,298 in fines and given 24 months of probation.
• Shawn Williams Simons, 32, of Lansing, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on April 23 in Riverside Township. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. The bond was revoked and this matter will be scheduled for sentencing.
• Michael Jason Boven, 44, of Cadillac, was sentenced to at least 32 months and up to four years in prison with 357 days credit and at least 23 months and up to four years in prison with 357 days credit for guilty and no contest pleas to probation violations stemming from previous convictions of fourth-degree fleeing and eluding and possession of a controlled substance under 25 grams. The sentences are to be served concurrent with each other.
• Jennifer Dawn Maddox, 45, of Manistee, was sentenced to 210 days in jail with 175 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of delivery or manufacture of a Schedule 4 controlled substance.
• Bret Jay Hitzemann, 51, of McBain, pleaded no contest to a charge of fourth-degree child abuse for his connection with an incident on Nov. 16, 2022, in McBain. As part of the plea, a charge of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense will be dismissed at sentencing. Bond was continued.
• Brandon Kelly Huggins, 29, of McBain, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 251 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of delivery of a controlled substance less than 50 grams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.