LAKE CITY — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Missaukee County on Aug. 12:
• Douglas Scott Pelton, 59, of Lake City agreed to a one-year delayed sentence after he pleaded no contest to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated third offense for his connection with an incident on April 14 in Forest Township. If successful during the year, he will have the charge dismissed and he will accept a plea for operating while intoxicated second offense notice. Bond was continued.
• Nicole Amber Click, 34, of Cadillac was sentenced to between 20 months and eight years in prison with 149 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction for possession of a controlled substance less than 25 grams second or subsequent offense notice.
• Ryan William Bugard, 38, of Falmouth accepted a plea and was sentenced to 60 days in jail with 25 days credit for a guilty plea to the use of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on July 18 in Lake Township. As part of the plea, a charge of possession of methamphetamine was dismissed. In addition to jail time, he was ordered to pay $575 in fines and given 12 months of probation.
• Christopher James Gerich, 59, of Mancelona accepted a plea and was sentenced to 30 days in jail with two days credit for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated second offense. As part of the plea, charges of operating while intoxicated third offense and operating a motor vehicle while licenses suspended, revoked or denied were dismissed. He also was ordered to pay $575 in fines.
