LAKE CITY — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Missaukee County on Oct. 15 and Oct. 18:
• Christopher Lee Boller, 22, of Manton, was sentenced to 120 days in jail with 112 credit and 93 days with 93 days credit for guilty pleas to interfering with electronic communications and domestic violence, respectively. He also was ordered to pay $1,148 in fines and fees and given 24 months probation.
• Shea Moneek Griffus-Blanchard, 36, of Lake City, pleaded guilty to a charge of operating while intoxicated third offense for her connection with an incident on March 3 in Butterfield Township. As part of the plea, charges of operating while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense and operating an unregistered vehicle will be dismissed at sentencing. A habitual offender fourth offense notice also will be dismissed at sentencing. This matter will be set for sentencing and bond was modified to have random alcohol testing instead of daily testing.
• Nicole Jean Ciacelli, 32, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to an added count of possession of a schedule 1 or 2 narcotic less than 25 grams for her connection with an incident on Nov. 19, 2020, in Lake Township. As part of the plea, two counts of possession of methamphetamine will be dismissed at sentencing. This matter will be set for sentencing and the bond was modified to 10% of $10,000 with random testing, GPS tether and house arrest from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.
• Collin Thomas Williams, 23, of Marion, pleaded guilty to an added count of possession of a schedule 1 or 2 narcotic less than 25 grams for his connection with an incident on Sept. 26, 2020, in Richland Township. As part of the plea, a charge of possession of methamphetamine will be dismissed at sentencing. This matter will be set for sentencing and bond was modified to 10% of $10,000 with random testing.
• Jeffrey Allen Peterson, 33, of Houghton Lake, pleaded guilty to an added count of possession of a schedule 1 or 2 narcotic less than 25 grams for his connection with an incident on Sept. 28, in Reeder Township. As part of the plea, a charge of possession of methamphetamine will be dismissed at sentencing. This matter will be set for sentencing.
• Loretta Mae Runion, 35, of Lake City, pleaded guilty to an added count of possession of a schedule 1 or 2 narcotic less than 25 grams for her connection with an incident on Aug. 6 in Lake Township. As part of the plea, a charge of possession of methamphetamine will be dismissed. There also was a sentence agreement to have Runion sentenced under Section 7411 of the Public Health Code. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty” charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record. This matter will be set for sentencing.
Melanie Kaye Zawacki, 32, of Cadillac, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on July 20 in Reeder Township. As part of the plea, a charge of possession of fentanyl less than 25 grams will be dismissed at sentencing. Also as part of the plea, a district court file will be dismissed. As part of a sentencing agreement, she will be sentenced under Section 7411 of the Public Health Code. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty” charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record. This matter will be scheduled for sentencing.
• Crystal Ann Lemaire, 33, of Lake City, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on or about June 8 in Pioneer Township. As part of the plea, a habitual offender third offense will be dismissed at sentencing. There also is a sentencing agreement of a one-year jail cap and the bond was changed to 10% of $10,000 with random testing. She also must not use or possess controlled substances including recreational marijuana.
