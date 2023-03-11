LAKE CITY — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in the 28th Circuit Court in Missaukee County on March 3 and March 6. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law:
• Angel Marie Burns, 36, of Falmouth was sentenced to 330 days in jail with 127 days credit for a no contest plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction to possession of methamphetamine. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
• Keeper Rae Thompson, 25, of Falmouth was sentenced to 70 days in jail with 49 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of possession of methamphetamine.
• Justin Charles McGee, 40, of Tustin but currently housed in the Central Michigan Correctional Facility in St. Louis, was sentenced to at least 15 months in prison and up to five years for a guilty plea to domestic violence third offense. He also was ordered to pay $798 in fines, which are to be paid as a condition of parole. Collection of these fines also may begin while incarcerated.
• Wesley Roy Tacoma, 32, of McBain pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Oct. 19 in Lake City. As part of the plea, a charge of operating a motor vehicle without security and a habitual offender second offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. There is a sentencing agreement to have him sentenced under Section 7411 of the Public Health Code. A 7411 deferral allows a person to plead guilty to a drug possession charge and then have that “guilty” charge and plea dismissed after a probationary period. This is only available to individuals who do not have prior drug crimes on their record. Bond was continued.
• Raymond Donald Hooker Jr, 43, of Lake City entered a guilty plea to possession of fentanyl for his connection with an incident on Sept. 12 in Lake Township. As part of the plea, a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. He also pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Feb. 3 in Lake Township. As part of the plea, a second or subsequent offense notice and a habitual offender fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. As part of the plea in both cases, a separate case involving forgery, altering or counterfeiting of a financial transition device and a habitual fourth offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. The bond was remanded or revoked.
• Annette Louese Wheeler, 56, of Manton entered a no contest plea to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated third offense for his connection with an incident on Jan. 8 in Forest Township. As part of the plea, charges of an open container of alcohol in a vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied will be dismissed at sentencing. The bond was remanded or revoked.
• Michael Dean Woodworth, 44, of Lake City had his offense conviction changed to misdemeanor disorderly person — jostling after a successful delayed sentence. It stemmed from his original plea in April 2022.
