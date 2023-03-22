LAKE CITY — The following are sentences occurring in 84th District Court in Missaukee County on the dates of Feb. 9 and Feb. 23:

• Andrew Donald Young, 30, of Lake City, was ordered to pay $625 in fines and given 12 months of probation for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while visibly impaired.

• Tyler Owen Mishler, 26, of Mesick, was ordered to pay $325 in fines for a guilty plea to scrap tires — violation under 50 tires.

• Kurtis Ryan Peterson, 35, of Lake City, was ordered to pay $375 in fines for a guilty plea to attempted police officer assault, resist or obstruct.

