LAKE CITY — The following are sentences occurring in 84th District Court in Missaukee County on the dates of May 4, May 8, May 11, May 25 and June 1:
• Shawn Williams Simons, 32, of Tustin was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 11 days credit for a guilty plea to the use of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $625 days in jail.
• Kevin Joseph Schonebeck, 36, of Midland was sentenced to 45 days in jail with 27 days credit for a no contest plea to domestic violence. He also was ordered to pay $425 in fines.
• Ronald James Tarjeft, 56, of Wyandotte was ordered to pay $225 in fines for a guilty plea to allowing an unlicensed driver to operate a motor vehicle.
• Caiden Alexzander Gunnett of Cadillac was ordered to pay $225 in fines for a guilty plea to scrap tire violation under 50 tires.
• Melissa Marie Fenton, 47, of Falmouth was ordered to pay $875 in fines and given six months of probation for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while visibly impaired.
• Brian Arno Whipple, 68, of Lake City was ordered to pay $225 in fines for a guilty plea to disturbing the peace.
• Benjamin Pastor-Vazquez, 37, of Lake City was sentenced to 30 days in jail with 18 days credit for no contest pleas to operating a motor vehicle without security, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and malicious destruction of a building over $200 but under $1,000. He also was ordered to pay $175 in fines and $1,000 in restitution.
• Joseph William Crum, 44, of Greenville was ordered to pay $875 in fines and given six months of probation for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Trenten Dean Bowers, 26, of McBain was ordered to pay $275 in fines for a guilty plea to open intoxicants in a motor vehicle.
• Corinna Delagarza, 41, of Mount Pleasant was ordered to pay $225 in fines for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while visibly impaired.
• Melanie Kaye Lehr/Zawacki/Couch, 34, of Cadillac was ordered to pay $155 in fines for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle with no valid license in their possession.
