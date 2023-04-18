LAKE CITY — The following are sentences occurring in 84th District Court in Missaukee County on the dates of March 2, March 6, March 9, March 13, March 16 and March 20:
• Cody Thomas Worley of Harrisville was ordered to pay $275 in fines and $5,669.27 in restitution for a guilty plea to operate a motor vehicle without security. The fines and restitution are to be paid by Oct. 16, 2024.
• Samantha Ann-Marie Anderson of McBain was sentenced to 44 days in jail with 44 days credit for a no contest plea to fourth-degree child abuse and a guilty plea to the use of methamphetamine. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. She also was ordered to pay $225 in fines which are to be paid in full by Aug. 1.
• Domenic Dale-Ivan Auger of Lake City was ordered to pay $275 in fines and $14.99 in restitution for a guilty plea to third-degree retail fraud. The fines were to be paid by March 3.
• Randall Scott Krum of Lake City was ordered to pay $675 in fines and given 12 months of probation for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Fines are to be paid by May 1, 2024.
• Nathan Patrick-Thomas Ling of Falmouth was ordered to pay $225 in fines for a guilty plea to allowing an unlicensed driver to operate a motor vehicle. The fines are to be paid by July 17.
• Augustus Dwayne Sanders of McBain was ordered to pay $875 in fines and given six months of probation for a no contest plea to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. Fines are to be paid by Dec. 1.
• James Melvin Aldridge Jr. of Cadillac was ordered to pay $225 in fines for a guilty plea to allowing a suspended, denied or revoked person to operate a motor vehicle. The fines are to be paid by Aug. 1.
• Dakota Gordon Moody of Greenbush was ordered to pay $275 in fines for a guilty plea to allow an unlicensed driver to operate a motor vehicle. Fines are to be paid by Sept. 1.
• Brady Charles Anderson of Lake City was ordered to pay $425 in fines for a guilty plea to domestic violence. The fines were to be paid by March 9.
• Gregory Bernard Narva of Lake City was ordered to pay $235 in fines for a guilty plea to using another person’s hunting or fishing license. Fines were to be paid by March 13.
• Jay Dean Schutte of McBain was ordered to pay $425 in fines for a guilty plea to operating a motor vehicle while visibly impaired. The fines are to be paid by May 1.
• Kyle Anthony Shinabarger of Cadillac was ordered to pay $675 in fines for a guilty plea to operate a motor vehicle while visibly impaired. The fines are to be paid by Nov. 1.
• Stephanie Nalani Aponte of Lake City was ordered to pay $525 for a guilty plea to interfering with a police investigation. She was to have the fines paid by March 16.
• Steven Edward-A Thompson of Marion was ordered to pay $225 in fines for a guilty plea to allow an unlicensed driver to operate a motor vehicle. The fines are to be paid by Aug. 1.
