LAKE CITY — The following are sentences occurring in 84th District Court on June 8, June 12, June 22, July 10, July 13, July 24, July 31, Aug. 3 and Aug. 7:
• Angela May Helsel, 36, of Manton, was ordered to pay $325 in fines for a guilty plea to an animal at large.
• Kathleen Irene Cowley, 60, of Lake City, was ordered to pay $275 in fines for a guilty plea to dogs — stray/at-large.
• Danny Ray Bauzin, 31, of Manton, was ordered to pay $425 in fines for a guilty plea to arson of personal property under $200.
• Michael Roger Denison-Shepherd, 34, of Lake City, was ordered to pay $225 in fines for a guilty plea to trespassing.
• Ryan Matthew Ross, 26, of Marion, was ordered to pay $225 in fines for a guilty plea to disturbing the peace.
• Dayton Phillip Baldwin, 25, of Lake City, was ordered to pay $325 in fines for a guilty plea to allowing an unlicensed driver to operate a motor vehicle.
• Chad Eric Ferrill, 47, of Cadillac, was ordered to pay $875 in fines and given six months of probation for a no contest plea to operating a motor vehicle while visibly impaired.
• Zachary Michael Lewis, 21, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 30 days in jail with 23 days credit for a guilty plea to third-degree retail fraud. He also was ordered to pay $225 in fines and $14 in restitution.
• Craig Allan Cauley, 42, of Roscommon, was ordered to pay $625 in fines for a guilty plea to embezzlement by an agent or trustee under $200.
• Tara Lynn Franklin, 49, of Cadillac, was sentenced to $225 in fines for a guilty plea to allowing an unlicensed driver to operate a motor vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.