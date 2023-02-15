LAKE CITY — The following are sentences occurring in 84th District Court in Missaukee County on the dates of Jan. 5, Jan. 9, Jan. 26 and Jan. 30:
• Kathleen Irene Cowley, of Lake City, was ordered to pay $275 in fines and fees for a guilty plea to dog — stray/at large.
• Melanie Ann Chaffee, of Manton, was ordered to pay $275 in fines and fees and $10 in restitution for a guilty plea to third-degree retail fraud.
• Steven Edward-A Thompson, of Marion, was ordered to pay $225 in fines and fees for a guilty plea to allow an unlicensed driver to operate a motor vehicle.
• Joshua Thomas Anderson, of Auburn, was ordered to pay $225 in fines and fees for a guilty plea to allow an unlicensed driver to operate a motor vehicle.
• Rebecca Lea Ann Hill, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 18 days in jail with 18 days credit for a guilty plea to the use of methamphetamine. She also was ordered to pay $325 in fines and fees.
• Brent Mark Thompson, of Falmouth, was sentenced to five days in jail with five days credit for a guilty plea to disorderly person — jostling. He also was ordered to pay $225 in fines and fees.
