LAKE CITY — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Missaukee County on June 6:
• Brandon Russell Musselman, of Lake City, pleaded guilty to maintaining a drug house second or subsequent offense and an added count of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on Feb. 2 in Lake City. As part of the plea, a charge of delivery or manufacture of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense and habitual offender third offense notice will be dismissed at sentencing. As part of the plea, another case involving a separate possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense and a file from district court will be dismissed. This matter is to be set for sentencing.
• Danielle Marie Dudek, 40, of Ecorse, pleaded guilty to police officer assault, resist or obstruct for her connection with an incident on June 20, 2021, in Lake City. As part of the plea, charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, a knife, two counts of fourth-degree police officer fleeing, one additional count of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and one count of reckless driving will be dismissed at sentencing. There also was an agreement for there to be a one-year delayed sentence, and if successful in continuing and completing counseling during that year, the charge will be reduced to attempted police officer assault, resist or obstruct.
• Leesa Nicole Anstine, 30, of Lake City, was sentenced to 300 days in jail with 135 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from previous convictions of operating while intoxicated and possession of a schedule 1 narcotic less than 25 grams.
• Curt Allen Helmer, 67, of Lake City, was sentenced to 30 days in jail with one day credit for a guilty plea to operating while intoxicated third offense. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and given 36 months of probation.
• Tonya Lee Brown, 37, of Lake City, was sentenced to 330 days in jail with 192 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction for possession of methamphetamine. The sentence is to be held in abeyance and Brown is to seek a referral to outpatient treatment.
• Jessica Marie Woznick, of Falmouth, was sentenced to 120 days in jail with 11 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine, but it is to be held in abeyance. She also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and given 24 months of probation.
• Anthony John Hauser, 34, of Lake City, was sentenced to between 1.5 and five years in prison with 331 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction for third-degree home invasion.
• Scott Henry Couch, Jr., 24, of Mesick, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 265 days credit for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction for possession of methamphetamine less than 25 grams. He also was sentenced to 1.5 to 10 years in prison with 277 days credit for a guilty plea to another probation violation stemming from a conviction for possession of methamphetamine.
• Amanda Lynn Helmer, 34, of Lake City, was sentenced to 240 days in jail for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. She also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and given 24 months of probation. She is allowed to work or seek work if it complies with jail rules.
• Aaron Michael Zaremba, 23, of Jackson, was sentenced to 1.5 to five years in prison with 52 days credit for a guilty plea to third-degree police officer fleeing. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines.
