LAKE CITY — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Missaukee County on July 5. All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
• Curtis Lee Brown, 40, of Falmouth, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 126 days credit for a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and given 24 months of probation.
• Todd Aaron Baxter, 35, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 210 days in jail with 77 days credit for a no contest plea to larceny from a motor vehicle. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and $2,427.12 in restitution. Baxter also was given 24 months of probation.
• James Melvin Aldridge Jr., 43, of Lake City, was sentenced to 63 days in jail with 63 days credit for a no contest plea to fourth-degree arson. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. He also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and given 18 months of probation.
• Gary Edward Herrmann Jr., 52, of Houghton Lake, currently at the Charles Egeler Reception Facility in Jackson, was sentenced to 1.5 to 15 years in prison with 20 days credit for a guilty plea to a charge of possession of methamphetamine. He also was sentenced by the court as a second-offense habitual offender. Herrmann Jr. also was ordered to pay $198 in fines, which are to be paid as a condition of parole and may begin while he is incarcerated.
• Trevor James Morrison, 43, of Manton, was sentenced to two to 20 years in prison with 152 days credit after he was convicted by a jury of his peers on a charge of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense. He also was ordered to pay $198 in fines, which are to be paid as a condition of parole and may begin while he is incarcerated. He also was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 151 days credit and 180 days in jail with 151 days credit after a jury of his peers found him guilty of operating a motorcycle without endorsement and operating a motor vehicle without security, respectively. He also was ordered to pay $625 in fines.
• Stacie Star Tompkins, 44, of Cedar Springs, was given a 12-month delayed sentence for a guilty plea to operating while intoxicated third offense. She also was ordered to pay $1,258 in fines and must complete treatment at Arbor Circle. She also was sentenced to four days in jail with four days of credit.
• Shannox Nicole Finney, 42, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 330 days in jail with 33 days credit for a guilty plea to probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of operating while intoxicated third offense.
